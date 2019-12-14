AHL for Dec. 15
0 comments
agate

AHL for Dec. 15

  • 0

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;27;16;4;2;5;39;77;64

Providence;28;16;9;1;2;35;93;75

WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;76;81

Springfield;28;15;13;0;0;30;85;75

Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74

Charlotte;25;11;11;3;0;25;63;71

Lehigh Valley;26;10;11;1;4;25;61;72

Bridgeport;28;10;14;3;1;24;61;93

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;25;17;4;2;2;38;83;60

Toronto;25;17;5;2;1;37;91;70

Utica;27;15;9;1;2;33;98;80

Laval;29;15;11;3;0;33;84;85

Belleville;25;15;9;1;0;31;88;83

Syracuse;26;14;10;2;0;30;84;82

Cleveland;27;13;11;1;2;29;81;72

Binghamton;26;7;15;4;0;18;67;96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;28;20;4;2;2;44;101;66

Rockford;25;14;10;0;1;29;72;76

Iowa;26;12;10;2;2;28;68;78

San Antonio;27;10;9;5;3;28;78;77

Manitoba;28;13;15;0;0;26;76;82

Grand Rapids;27;11;13;1;2;25;83;97

Texas;27;11;13;1;2;25;79;96

Chicago;28;11;15;2;0;24;69;87

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;25;20;5;0;0;40;92;62

Stockton;23;15;5;1;2;33;93;75

Ontario;25;11;11;3;0;25;65;85

Colorado;23;10;10;2;1;23;64;70

Bakersfield;24;9;11;3;1;22;69;87

San Diego;21;10;10;1;0;21;70;67

San Jose;22;9;11;0;2;20;77;77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Friday's Games

Belleville 5, Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 5, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO

Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT<

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Laval, late

Belleville at Toronto, late

Stockton at San Jose, late

Syracuse at Charlotte, late

Bridgeport at Hershey, late

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, late

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, late

Providence at Springfield, late

Utica at Binghamton, late

Manitoba at San Antonio, late

Milwaukee at Chicago, late

Tucson at Texas, late

Iowa at Ontario, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, late<

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.<

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News