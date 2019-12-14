AHL for Dec. 15

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;27;16;4;2;5;39;77;64
Providence;28;16;9;1;2;35;93;75
WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;76;81
Springfield;28;15;13;0;0;30;85;75
Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74
Charlotte;25;11;11;3;0;25;63;71
Lehigh Valley;26;10;11;1;4;25;61;72
Bridgeport;28;10;14;3;1;24;61;93
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;25;17;4;2;2;38;83;60
Toronto;25;17;5;2;1;37;91;70
Utica;27;15;9;1;2;33;98;80
Laval;29;15;11;3;0;33;84;85
Belleville;25;15;9;1;0;31;88;83
Syracuse;26;14;10;2;0;30;84;82
Cleveland;27;13;11;1;2;29;81;72
Binghamton;26;7;15;4;0;18;67;96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;28;20;4;2;2;44;101;66
Rockford;25;14;10;0;1;29;72;76
Iowa;26;12;10;2;2;28;68;78
San Antonio;27;10;9;5;3;28;78;77
Manitoba;28;13;15;0;0;26;76;82
Grand Rapids;27;11;13;1;2;25;83;97
Texas;27;11;13;1;2;25;79;96
Chicago;28;11;15;2;0;24;69;87
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;25;20;5;0;0;40;92;62
Stockton;23;15;5;1;2;33;93;75
Ontario;25;11;11;3;0;25;65;85
Colorado;23;10;10;2;1;23;64;70
Bakersfield;24;9;11;3;1;22;69;87
San Diego;21;10;10;1;0;21;70;67
San Jose;22;9;11;0;2;20;77;77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Friday's Games
Belleville 5, Rockford 2
Bridgeport 4, Utica 3
Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2
Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 5, Binghamton 3
Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Rochester 3, Laval 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1
Texas 3, Manitoba 2
Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO
Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT<
Saturday's Games
Rochester at Laval, late
Belleville at Toronto, late
Stockton at San Jose, late
Syracuse at Charlotte, late
Bridgeport at Hershey, late
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, late
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, late
Providence at Springfield, late
Utica at Binghamton, late
Manitoba at San Antonio, late
Milwaukee at Chicago, late
Tucson at Texas, late
Iowa at Ontario, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, late<
Sunday's Games
Springfield at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Rockford at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.<