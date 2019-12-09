AHL for Dec. 10

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;25;14;4;2;5;35;70;63
Providence;27;16;8;1;2;35;92;71
WB/Scranton;25;13;8;3;1;30;74;73
Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74
Springfield;27;14;13;0;0;28;80;72
Lehigh Valley;25;10;10;1;4;25;61;68
Charlotte;24;10;11;3;0;23;60;69
Bridgeport;26;9;13;3;1;22;54;84
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;24;17;4;2;1;37;87;64
Rochester;23;15;4;2;2;34;76;56
Laval;27;14;10;3;0;31;79;80
Utica;24;13;8;1;2;29;83;69
Belleville;24;14;9;1;0;29;83;81
Syracuse;24;13;9;2;0;28;78;78
Cleveland;25;12;11;1;1;26;75;69
Binghamton;24;7;13;4;0;18;63;88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;26;19;4;1;2;41;96;63
Iowa;25;12;9;2;2;28;68;76
Rockford;23;13;9;0;1;27;68;70
San Antonio;26;10;9;5;2;27;77;75
Manitoba;26;13;13;0;0;26;73;76
Chicago;27;11;14;2;0;24;68;83
Grand Rapids;25;9;13;1;2;21;73;89
Texas;25;9;13;1;2;21;73;93
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;23;18;5;0;0;36;88;61
Stockton;22;14;5;1;2;31;90;73
Ontario;24;11;11;2;0;24;63;82
Colorado;22;10;10;2;0;22;63;68
Bakersfield;22;9;10;2;1;21;62;75
San Diego;19;9;9;1;0;19;65;62
San Jose;21;8;11;0;2;18;71;75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Saturday's Games
Belleville 7, Cleveland 1
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 3, Rochester 1
Laval 4, Springfield 3
Providence 3, Utica 2, SO
Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 5, Binghamton 2
Tucson 4, Iowa 1
Ontario 5, San Jose 4, SO
Stockton 7, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 3, OT<
Sunday's Games
Hartford 4, Providence 1
Toronto 4, San Antonio 1
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT<
Monday's Games
Utica at Bridgeport, late<
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Laval, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.<