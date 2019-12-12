AHL for Dec. 13
AHL for Dec. 13

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;26;15;4;2;5;37;73;64

Providence;28;16;9;1;2;35;93;75

WB/Scranton;26;13;9;3;1;30;76;77

Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74

Springfield;27;14;13;0;0;28;80;72

Lehigh Valley;25;10;10;1;4;25;61;68

Charlotte;24;10;11;3;0;23;60;69

Bridgeport;27;9;14;3;1;22;57;90

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;25;17;5;2;1;37;91;70

Rochester;24;16;4;2;2;36;80;58

Utica;26;15;8;1;2;33;95;76

Laval;28;15;10;3;0;33;82;82

Syracuse;25;14;9;2;0;30;82;79

Belleville;24;14;9;1;0;29;83;81

Cleveland;26;12;11;1;2;27;77;72

Binghamton;25;7;14;4;0;18;64;91

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;27;19;4;2;2;42;97;65

Rockford;24;14;9;0;1;29;70;71

Iowa;26;12;10;2;2;28;68;78

San Antonio;26;10;9;5;2;27;77;75

Manitoba;27;13;14;0;0;26;74;79

Chicago;27;11;14;2;0;24;68;83

Grand Rapids;26;10;13;1;2;23;77;92

Texas;26;10;13;1;2;23;76;94

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;24;19;5;0;0;38;90;61

Stockton;23;15;5;1;2;33;93;75

Ontario;25;11;11;3;0;25;65;85

Colorado;22;10;10;2;0;22;63;68

Bakersfield;23;9;11;2;1;21;64;81

San Jose;22;9;11;0;2;20;77;77

San Diego;20;9;10;1;0;19;68;66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Utica 6, Toronto 4

Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 6:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.<

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Laval, 2 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 3:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.<

