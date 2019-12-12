AHL for Dec. 13

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;26;15;4;2;5;37;73;64
Providence;28;16;9;1;2;35;93;75
WB/Scranton;26;13;9;3;1;30;76;77
Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74
Springfield;27;14;13;0;0;28;80;72
Lehigh Valley;25;10;10;1;4;25;61;68
Charlotte;24;10;11;3;0;23;60;69
Bridgeport;27;9;14;3;1;22;57;90
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;25;17;5;2;1;37;91;70
Rochester;24;16;4;2;2;36;80;58
Utica;26;15;8;1;2;33;95;76
Laval;28;15;10;3;0;33;82;82
Syracuse;25;14;9;2;0;30;82;79
Belleville;24;14;9;1;0;29;83;81
Cleveland;26;12;11;1;2;27;77;72
Binghamton;25;7;14;4;0;18;64;91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;27;19;4;2;2;42;97;65
Rockford;24;14;9;0;1;29;70;71
Iowa;26;12;10;2;2;28;68;78
San Antonio;26;10;9;5;2;27;77;75
Manitoba;27;13;14;0;0;26;74;79
Chicago;27;11;14;2;0;24;68;83
Grand Rapids;26;10;13;1;2;23;77;92
Texas;26;10;13;1;2;23;76;94
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;24;19;5;0;0;38;90;61
Stockton;23;15;5;1;2;33;93;75
Ontario;25;11;11;3;0;25;65;85
Colorado;22;10;10;2;0;22;63;68
Bakersfield;23;9;11;2;1;21;64;81
San Jose;22;9;11;0;2;20;77;77
San Diego;20;9;10;1;0;19;68;66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Wednesday's Games
Syracuse 4, Providence 1
Hartford 3, Binghamton 1
Utica 6, Toronto 4
Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2
Texas 3, Manitoba 1
Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3
San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.<
Saturday's Games
Rochester at Laval, 2 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 3:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.<