AHL for Dec. 6
AHL for Dec. 6

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63

Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58

WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61

Springfield;25;14;11;0;0;28;75;63

Lehigh Valley;23;10;8;1;4;25;60;65

Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71

Charlotte;22;9;10;3;0;21;57;64

Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;22;15;4;2;1;33;80;61

Rochester;21;14;3;2;2;32;71;53

Laval;25;13;9;3;0;29;73;72

Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61

Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74

Syracuse;22;11;9;2;0;24;68;74

Cleveland;23;11;10;1;1;24;68;60

Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;24;17;4;1;2;37;84;60

Iowa;23;12;7;2;2;28;66;65

San Antonio;24;10;7;5;2;27;74;68

Rockford;21;12;8;0;1;25;64;64

Manitoba;24;12;12;0;0;24;68;71

Chicago;25;10;13;2;0;22;63;78

Grand Rapids;24;9;13;1;1;20;72;87

Texas;23;7;13;1;2;17;64;87

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;22;17;5;0;0;34;84;60

Stockton;21;13;5;1;2;29;83;70

Ontario;22;10;10;2;0;22;56;69

Colorado;21;10;10;1;0;21;60;64

Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68

San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59

San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio 5, Iowa 1

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 3, Cleveland 2

Rochester 4, Toronto 0

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 3, Stockton 2<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.<

