AHL for Dec. 6

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63
Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58
WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61
Springfield;25;14;11;0;0;28;75;63
Lehigh Valley;23;10;8;1;4;25;60;65
Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71
Charlotte;22;9;10;3;0;21;57;64
Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;22;15;4;2;1;33;80;61
Rochester;21;14;3;2;2;32;71;53
Laval;25;13;9;3;0;29;73;72
Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61
Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74
Syracuse;22;11;9;2;0;24;68;74
Cleveland;23;11;10;1;1;24;68;60
Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;24;17;4;1;2;37;84;60
Iowa;23;12;7;2;2;28;66;65
San Antonio;24;10;7;5;2;27;74;68
Rockford;21;12;8;0;1;25;64;64
Manitoba;24;12;12;0;0;24;68;71
Chicago;25;10;13;2;0;22;63;78
Grand Rapids;24;9;13;1;1;20;72;87
Texas;23;7;13;1;2;17;64;87
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;22;17;5;0;0;34;84;60
Stockton;21;13;5;1;2;29;83;70
Ontario;22;10;10;2;0;22;56;69
Colorado;21;10;10;1;0;21;60;64
Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68
San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59
San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Wednesday's Games
San Antonio 5, Iowa 1
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Laval 3, Cleveland 2
Rochester 4, Toronto 0
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Tucson 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 3, Stockton 2<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.<