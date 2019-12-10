AHL for Dec. 11
AHL for Dec. 11

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;25;14;4;2;5;35;70;63

Providence;27;16;8;1;2;35;92;71

WB/Scranton;25;13;8;3;1;30;74;73

Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74

Springfield;27;14;13;0;0;28;80;72

Lehigh Valley;25;10;10;1;4;25;61;68

Charlotte;24;10;11;3;0;23;60;69

Bridgeport;27;9;14;3;1;22;57;90

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;24;17;4;2;1;37;87;64

Rochester;23;15;4;2;2;34;76;56

Utica;25;14;8;1;2;31;89;72

Laval;27;14;10;3;0;31;79;80

Belleville;24;14;9;1;0;29;83;81

Syracuse;24;13;9;2;0;28;78;78

Cleveland;25;12;11;1;1;26;75;69

Binghamton;24;7;13;4;0;18;63;88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;26;19;4;1;2;41;96;63

Iowa;25;12;9;2;2;28;68;76

Rockford;23;13;9;0;1;27;68;70

San Antonio;26;10;9;5;2;27;77;75

Manitoba;26;13;13;0;0;26;73;76

Chicago;27;11;14;2;0;24;68;83

Grand Rapids;25;9;13;1;2;21;73;89

Texas;25;9;13;1;2;21;73;93

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;23;18;5;0;0;36;88;61

Stockton;22;14;5;1;2;31;90;73

Ontario;24;11;11;2;0;24;63;82

Colorado;22;10;10;2;0;22;63;68

Bakersfield;22;9;10;2;1;21;62;75

San Diego;19;9;9;1;0;19;65;62

San Jose;21;8;11;0;2;18;71;75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Monday's Games

Utica 6, Bridgeport 3<

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, late

Milwaukee at Rockford, late

Tucson at Iowa, late<

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.<

