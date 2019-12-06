AHL for Dec. 7
agate

AHL for Dec. 7

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63

Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58

WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61

Springfield;25;14;11;0;0;28;75;63

Lehigh Valley;23;10;8;1;4;25;60;65

Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71

Charlotte;22;9;10;3;0;21;57;64

Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;22;15;4;2;1;33;80;61

Rochester;21;14;3;2;2;32;71;53

Laval;25;13;9;3;0;29;73;72

Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61

Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74

Syracuse;22;11;9;2;0;24;68;74

Cleveland;23;11;10;1;1;24;68;60

Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;24;17;4;1;2;37;84;60

Iowa;23;12;7;2;2;28;66;65

San Antonio;24;10;7;5;2;27;74;68

Rockford;21;12;8;0;1;25;64;64

Manitoba;24;12;12;0;0;24;68;71

Chicago;25;10;13;2;0;22;63;78

Grand Rapids;24;9;13;1;1;20;72;87

Texas;23;7;13;1;2;17;64;87

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;22;17;5;0;0;34;84;60

Stockton;21;13;5;1;2;29;83;70

Ontario;22;10;10;2;0;22;56;69

Colorado;21;10;10;1;0;21;60;64

Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68

San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59

San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, late

Cleveland at Belleville, late

Laval at Syracuse, late

Rockford at Grand Rapids, late

Binghamton at Providence, late

Charlotte at Rochester, late

Hartford at Springfield, late

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, late

Texas at WB/Scranton, late

Chicago at Manitoba, late

Iowa at Milwaukee, late

San Jose at Ontario, late<

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.<

