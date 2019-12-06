AHL for Dec. 7

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63
Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58
WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61
Springfield;25;14;11;0;0;28;75;63
Lehigh Valley;23;10;8;1;4;25;60;65
Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71
Charlotte;22;9;10;3;0;21;57;64
Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;22;15;4;2;1;33;80;61
Rochester;21;14;3;2;2;32;71;53
Laval;25;13;9;3;0;29;73;72
Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61
Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74
Syracuse;22;11;9;2;0;24;68;74
Cleveland;23;11;10;1;1;24;68;60
Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;24;17;4;1;2;37;84;60
Iowa;23;12;7;2;2;28;66;65
San Antonio;24;10;7;5;2;27;74;68
Rockford;21;12;8;0;1;25;64;64
Manitoba;24;12;12;0;0;24;68;71
Chicago;25;10;13;2;0;22;63;78
Grand Rapids;24;9;13;1;1;20;72;87
Texas;23;7;13;1;2;17;64;87
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;22;17;5;0;0;34;84;60
Stockton;21;13;5;1;2;29;83;70
Ontario;22;10;10;2;0;22;56;69
Colorado;21;10;10;1;0;21;60;64
Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68
San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59
San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Utica, late
Cleveland at Belleville, late
Laval at Syracuse, late
Rockford at Grand Rapids, late
Binghamton at Providence, late
Charlotte at Rochester, late
Hartford at Springfield, late
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, late
Texas at WB/Scranton, late
Chicago at Manitoba, late
Iowa at Milwaukee, late
San Jose at Ontario, late<
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.<