AHL for Dec. 17

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;28;16;5;2;5;39;79;68
Providence;30;18;9;1;2;39;103;79
Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77
WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;79;82
Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85
Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77
Charlotte;26;11;12;3;0;25;67;76
Bridgeport;29;10;15;3;1;24;63;98
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;26;18;4;2;2;40;88;60
Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78
Belleville;26;16;9;1;0;33;92;84
Utica;28;15;10;1;2;33;99;85
Laval;30;15;12;3;0;33;84;90
Syracuse;27;15;10;2;0;32;89;86
Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75
Binghamton;27;8;15;4;0;20;72;97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;29;20;4;3;2;45;103;69
Rockford;26;15;10;0;1;31;76;78
Iowa;28;13;11;2;2;30;75;85
San Antonio;28;10;10;5;3;28;80;81
Manitoba;29;14;15;0;0;28;80;84
Chicago;29;12;15;2;0;26;72;89
Grand Rapids;28;11;14;1;2;25;84;99
Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63
Stockton;25;17;5;1;2;37;101;79
Ontario;27;12;11;3;1;28;72;92
Colorado;24;11;10;2;1;25;67;71
Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88
San Diego;22;10;11;1;0;21;71;70
San Jose;24;9;13;0;2;20;81;85
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Sunday's Games
Providence 5, Springfield 0
Rockford 4, Toronto 2
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Ontario 4, Iowa 3
Stockton 5, San Jose 2<
Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Laval, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 9 p.m.<