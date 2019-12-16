AHL for Dec. 17
AHL for Dec. 17

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;28;16;5;2;5;39;79;68

Providence;30;18;9;1;2;39;103;79

Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77

WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;79;82

Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85

Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77

Charlotte;26;11;12;3;0;25;67;76

Bridgeport;29;10;15;3;1;24;63;98

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;26;18;4;2;2;40;88;60

Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78

Belleville;26;16;9;1;0;33;92;84

Utica;28;15;10;1;2;33;99;85

Laval;30;15;12;3;0;33;84;90

Syracuse;27;15;10;2;0;32;89;86

Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75

Binghamton;27;8;15;4;0;20;72;97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;29;20;4;3;2;45;103;69

Rockford;26;15;10;0;1;31;76;78

Iowa;28;13;11;2;2;30;75;85

San Antonio;28;10;10;5;3;28;80;81

Manitoba;29;14;15;0;0;28;80;84

Chicago;29;12;15;2;0;26;72;89

Grand Rapids;28;11;14;1;2;25;84;99

Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63

Stockton;25;17;5;1;2;37;101;79

Ontario;27;12;11;3;1;28;72;92

Colorado;24;11;10;2;1;25;67;71

Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88

San Diego;22;10;11;1;0;21;71;70

San Jose;24;9;13;0;2;20;81;85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Sunday's Games

Providence 5, Springfield 0

Rockford 4, Toronto 2

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Ontario 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, San Jose 2<

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 6 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 9 p.m.<

