AHL for Dec. 3
0 comments
agate

AHL for Dec. 3

  • 0

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63

Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58

WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61

Springfield;24;13;11;0;0;26;72;62

Lehigh Valley;22;10;7;1;4;25;59;62

Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71

Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75

Charlotte;21;8;10;3;0;19;52;63

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;21;15;3;2;1;33;80;57

Rochester;20;13;3;2;2;30;67;53

Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61

Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74

Laval;24;12;9;3;0;27;70;70

Syracuse;21;11;8;2;0;24;67;69

Cleveland;22;11;9;1;1;24;66;57

Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;23;17;3;1;2;37;83;55

Iowa;22;12;6;2;2;28;65;60

San Antonio;23;9;7;5;2;25;69;67

Manitoba;23;12;11;0;0;24;66;67

Rockford;20;11;8;0;1;23;60;62

Grand Rapids;23;9;12;1;1;20;70;82

Chicago;24;9;13;2;0;20;58;76

Texas;22;6;13;1;2;15;59;86

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;20;15;5;0;0;30;76;56

Stockton;20;13;4;1;2;29;81;67

Colorado;19;10;8;1;0;21;56;56

Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68

Ontario;21;9;10;2;0;20;53;67

San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59

San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Saturday's Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2<

Sunday's Games

Providence 4, Charlotte 0

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2

Toronto 5, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT<

Tuesday's Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.<

Wednesday's Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.<

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News