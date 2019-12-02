AHL for Dec. 3

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Providence;24;14;7;1;2;31;82;63
Hartford;22;11;4;2;5;29;56;58
WB/Scranton;22;13;6;2;1;29;66;61
Springfield;24;13;11;0;0;26;72;62
Lehigh Valley;22;10;7;1;4;25;59;62
Hershey;23;9;9;2;3;23;61;71
Bridgeport;24;8;12;3;1;20;47;75
Charlotte;21;8;10;3;0;19;52;63
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;21;15;3;2;1;33;80;57
Rochester;20;13;3;2;2;30;67;53
Utica;22;13;8;1;0;27;77;61
Belleville;22;13;8;1;0;27;74;74
Laval;24;12;9;3;0;27;70;70
Syracuse;21;11;8;2;0;24;67;69
Cleveland;22;11;9;1;1;24;66;57
Binghamton;22;7;11;4;0;18;59;77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;23;17;3;1;2;37;83;55
Iowa;22;12;6;2;2;28;65;60
San Antonio;23;9;7;5;2;25;69;67
Manitoba;23;12;11;0;0;24;66;67
Rockford;20;11;8;0;1;23;60;62
Grand Rapids;23;9;12;1;1;20;70;82
Chicago;24;9;13;2;0;20;58;76
Texas;22;6;13;1;2;15;59;86
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;20;15;5;0;0;30;76;56
Stockton;20;13;4;1;2;29;81;67
Colorado;19;10;8;1;0;21;56;56
Bakersfield;21;9;9;2;1;21;59;68
Ontario;21;9;10;2;0;20;53;67
San Diego;18;8;9;1;0;17;61;59
San Jose;19;7;11;0;1;15;58;68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Saturday's Games
Belleville 3, Hershey 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT
Springfield 6, Laval 3
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT
Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Texas 4, Iowa 3
Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
San Diego 6, Tucson 2<
Sunday's Games
Providence 4, Charlotte 0
Iowa 3, San Antonio 2
Toronto 5, Utica 3
Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT
Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT<
Tuesday's Games
Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.<
Wednesday's Games
Iowa at San Antonio, 10:30 a.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.<