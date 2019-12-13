AHL for Dec. 14
AHL for Dec. 14

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;26;15;4;2;5;37;73;64

Providence;28;16;9;1;2;35;93;75

WB/Scranton;26;13;9;3;1;30;76;77

Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74

Springfield;27;14;13;0;0;28;80;72

Lehigh Valley;25;10;10;1;4;25;61;68

Charlotte;24;10;11;3;0;23;60;69

Bridgeport;27;9;14;3;1;22;57;90

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;25;17;5;2;1;37;91;70

Rochester;24;16;4;2;2;36;80;58

Utica;26;15;8;1;2;33;95;76

Laval;28;15;10;3;0;33;82;82

Syracuse;25;14;9;2;0;30;82;79

Belleville;24;14;9;1;0;29;83;81

Cleveland;26;12;11;1;2;27;77;72

Binghamton;25;7;14;4;0;18;64;91

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;27;19;4;2;2;42;97;65

Rockford;24;14;9;0;1;29;70;71

Iowa;26;12;10;2;2;28;68;78

San Antonio;26;10;9;5;2;27;77;75

Manitoba;27;13;14;0;0;26;74;79

Chicago;27;11;14;2;0;24;68;83

Grand Rapids;26;10;13;1;2;23;77;92

Texas;26;10;13;1;2;23;76;94

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;24;19;5;0;0;38;90;61

Stockton;23;15;5;1;2;33;93;75

Ontario;25;11;11;3;0;25;65;85

Colorado;22;10;10;2;0;22;63;68

Bakersfield;23;9;11;2;1;21;64;81

San Jose;22;9;11;0;2;20;77;77

San Diego;20;9;10;1;0;19;68;66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, late

Rockford at Belleville, late

Syracuse at Charlotte, late

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, late

Binghamton at Springfield, late

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, late

Rochester at Laval, late

Chicago at Milwaukee, late

Manitoba at Texas, late

Tucson at San Antonio, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, late<

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Laval, 2 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 3:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.<

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.<

