AHL for Dec. 14

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;26;15;4;2;5;37;73;64
Providence;28;16;9;1;2;35;93;75
WB/Scranton;26;13;9;3;1;30;76;77
Hershey;26;12;9;2;3;29;67;74
Springfield;27;14;13;0;0;28;80;72
Lehigh Valley;25;10;10;1;4;25;61;68
Charlotte;24;10;11;3;0;23;60;69
Bridgeport;27;9;14;3;1;22;57;90
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;25;17;5;2;1;37;91;70
Rochester;24;16;4;2;2;36;80;58
Utica;26;15;8;1;2;33;95;76
Laval;28;15;10;3;0;33;82;82
Syracuse;25;14;9;2;0;30;82;79
Belleville;24;14;9;1;0;29;83;81
Cleveland;26;12;11;1;2;27;77;72
Binghamton;25;7;14;4;0;18;64;91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;27;19;4;2;2;42;97;65
Rockford;24;14;9;0;1;29;70;71
Iowa;26;12;10;2;2;28;68;78
San Antonio;26;10;9;5;2;27;77;75
Manitoba;27;13;14;0;0;26;74;79
Chicago;27;11;14;2;0;24;68;83
Grand Rapids;26;10;13;1;2;23;77;92
Texas;26;10;13;1;2;23;76;94
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;24;19;5;0;0;38;90;61
Stockton;23;15;5;1;2;33;93;75
Ontario;25;11;11;3;0;25;65;85
Colorado;22;10;10;2;0;22;63;68
Bakersfield;23;9;11;2;1;21;64;81
San Jose;22;9;11;0;2;20;77;77
San Diego;20;9;10;1;0;19;68;66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Friday's Games
Bridgeport at Utica, late
Rockford at Belleville, late
Syracuse at Charlotte, late
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, late
Binghamton at Springfield, late
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, late
Rochester at Laval, late
Chicago at Milwaukee, late
Manitoba at Texas, late
Tucson at San Antonio, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, late<
Saturday's Games
Rochester at Laval, 2 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 3:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.<
Sunday's Games
Springfield at Providence, 2:05 p.m.
Rockford at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.<