AHL for Dec. 19
AHL for Dec. 19

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Hartford;29;16;6;2;5;39;82;74

Providence;30;18;9;1;2;39;103;79

Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77

WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;79;82

Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85

Charlotte;27;12;12;3;0;27;73;79

Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77

Bridgeport;29;10;15;3;1;24;63;98

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;26;18;4;2;2;40;88;60

Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78

Laval;31;15;12;3;1;34;86;93

Belleville;26;16;9;1;0;33;92;84

Utica;28;15;10;1;2;33;99;85

Syracuse;27;15;10;2;0;32;89;86

Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75

Binghamton;27;8;15;4;0;20;72;97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;29;20;4;3;2;45;103;69

Rockford;27;16;10;0;1;33;79;80

Iowa;28;13;11;2;2;30;75;85

San Antonio;29;10;11;5;3;28;81;85

Manitoba;30;14;16;0;0;28;83;89

Chicago;30;13;15;2;0;28;76;90

Grand Rapids;29;12;14;1;2;27;87;101

Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63

Stockton;25;17;5;1;2;37;101;79

Ontario;27;12;11;3;1;28;72;92

Colorado;25;12;10;2;1;27;72;74

Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88

San Diego;23;10;11;1;1;22;73;73

San Jose;24;9;13;0;2;20;81;85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 4, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 6, Hartford 3

Rockford 3, Laval 2, SO

Colorado 5, Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 3, San Diego 2, SO<

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, late

Syracuse at Bridgeport, late

Utica at Belleville, late

Providence at WB/Scranton, late

Rochester at Binghamton, late

San Antonio at Milwaukee, late

Manitoba at Colorado, late

Iowa at Stockton, late

Ontario at San Jose, late<

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.<

