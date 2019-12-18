AHL for Dec. 19

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Hartford;29;16;6;2;5;39;82;74
Providence;30;18;9;1;2;39;103;79
Hershey;28;14;9;2;3;33;75;77
WB/Scranton;28;14;10;3;1;32;79;82
Springfield;30;15;14;1;0;31;89;85
Charlotte;27;12;12;3;0;27;73;79
Lehigh Valley;28;11;12;1;4;27;66;77
Bridgeport;29;10;15;3;1;24;63;98
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;26;18;4;2;2;40;88;60
Toronto;27;17;7;2;1;37;94;78
Laval;31;15;12;3;1;34;86;93
Belleville;26;16;9;1;0;33;92;84
Utica;28;15;10;1;2;33;99;85
Syracuse;27;15;10;2;0;32;89;86
Cleveland;28;13;12;1;2;29;82;75
Binghamton;27;8;15;4;0;20;72;97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;29;20;4;3;2;45;103;69
Rockford;27;16;10;0;1;33;79;80
Iowa;28;13;11;2;2;30;75;85
San Antonio;29;10;11;5;3;28;81;85
Manitoba;30;14;16;0;0;28;83;89
Chicago;30;13;15;2;0;28;76;90
Grand Rapids;29;12;14;1;2;27;87;101
Texas;28;11;14;1;2;25;80;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Tucson;26;21;5;0;0;42;95;63
Stockton;25;17;5;1;2;37;101;79
Ontario;27;12;11;3;1;28;72;92
Colorado;25;12;10;2;1;27;72;74
Bakersfield;25;10;11;3;1;24;71;88
San Diego;23;10;11;1;1;22;73;73
San Jose;24;9;13;0;2;20;81;85
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.<
Tuesday's Games
Chicago 4, San Antonio 1
Charlotte 6, Hartford 3
Rockford 3, Laval 2, SO
Colorado 5, Manitoba 3
Grand Rapids 3, San Diego 2, SO<
Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Charlotte, late
Syracuse at Bridgeport, late
Utica at Belleville, late
Providence at WB/Scranton, late
Rochester at Binghamton, late
San Antonio at Milwaukee, late
Manitoba at Colorado, late
Iowa at Stockton, late
Ontario at San Jose, late<
Friday's Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.<