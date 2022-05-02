Ageo Machuca-Aguirre, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
More information is being revealed about a Sunday killing that's shaken Racine.
“My daughter was scared every day." Leonard Larry said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door. Brittany Booker, the mother to 6 children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime.
Dyer Elementary School Principal Scott Schimmel has been placed on leave.
Three women in total have been officially accused of harboring Terry Jackson.
Police say the investigation is being hampered by uncooperative witnesses.
A Racine man allegedly splashed hot grease onto a woman and fired a gun at the intersection of 17th Street and Packard Avenue last month.
The word "gay" wasn't said much during Noah Michelson's youth in Racine, and it certainly wasn't often used in a positive way. Have things changed?
A Waterford homeowner's security camera captures video of lightning striking a crowded tavern, Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, where a capacity crowd is stunned by the incident while patrons enjoy fish fry and live music.
Community rallies to help the family of the woman killed on Sunday. Brittany Booker, 30, leaves behind six kids, and numerous extended family members and many friends.
The mother of a student, who said a teacher's aide touched and talked to her and other children inappropriately at Dyer Elementary in Burlington, said she complained to the school principal two months before the aide was investigated.
