Parkside announces women’s basketball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s basketball program will be hosting a day camp and an elite camp this summer.
The day camp will be from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. tp 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $160 per camper. Regustration starts at 8 a.m. July 15. There is a group rate available for more than four campers.
The elite camp is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $60 per camper and regustration starts at noon.
For more information, please email assistant coach Sarah Eichler at Eichler@uwp.edu
The camps will be run by head coach Jen Conely and Eichler. Conely played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, helping the program to a 63-2 record and an appearance in the 2007 NCAA Division II championship game. Eicher played at UW-Green Bay, where she was an All-Horizon Conference player and became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The fee of $100 includes 18 holes of golf, cart, hole prizes, hole-in-one contest, gift, dinner, raffles, and door prizes. The fee for just golf is $75 and the fee for just dinner is $35.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing
The UW-Parkside wrestling program is holding the 14th annual Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing on Aug. 3 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. The outing is named in honor of Koch, who was the head coach of the Rangers’ wrestling program for 41 years. He died in 2017.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a gift, golf with a motorized cart, and dinner. The cost for dinner only is $30.
Register online at https://donate.uwp.edu/2019WrestlingCoachKochMemorialGolfOuting
Please make checks payable to UW-Parkside Wrestling and mail to Parkside head coach Corey VanGroll, Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144.
For more information, contact VanGroll at vangroll@uwp.edu
Dodgeball Night of Fun in Kenosha
Kenosha natives and NFL players Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers running back) and Trae Waynes (Minnesota Vikings cornerback) are hosting the Dodgeball Night of Fun on Friday, July 19 at Jaskwhich Stadium, 6800 60th Street (on the campus of Indian Trail High School).
The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held at the stadium, but will move to the Indian Trail gymnasium in case of bad weather.
The special guest for the event is Bo Jackson, the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner, Los Angeles Raiders running back and Kansas City Royals outfielder, and the only athlete to be an All-Star in both pro football and pro baseball.
Registration for the dodgeball tournament is open to middle school and high school students ages 11 to 17. The cost is $15 for individual players or $125 for teams of six to 10 players. Fees increase on July 1 and registration closes on July 14.
The admission fee to the event is $4 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $2 for children age 2 and under. You may also purchase photo and autograph packages with Melvin Gordon.
All proceeds will be donated to the Mahone Middle School Physical Education Activity Fund and the Indian Trail High School track and field team.
To register online for dodgeball or photos/autographs, or for more information, go to https://beyondtheflash.regfox.com/melvin-gordon-and-trae-waynes-dodgeball-night-of-fun
