Lake F/X Games on tap July 20
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the 18th annual Lake F/X Games on Saturday, July 20 at Pershing Park Skate Park, 1000 Pershing Drive.
Participants will compete and be judged in four age groups, with two skill divisions in each. Awards will be presented for the top four scores in each age group. Age groups are: 11-and-under, 12-14, 15-17 and 18 & over.
The competitions this year are Scooter-AMA Competition, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Lake F/X Skateboard Competition, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and BM-X-TREME Bike Competition, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Helmets are required for all competitions; knee and elbow pads are recommended.
Registration is $5 and includes a competition T-shirt. Registration will only be taken on the day of the event and proof of age is required. Minors must have a parent present to register.
For more information, call the PRCS office at 262-636-9131.
UW-Parkside volleyball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s volleyball program has set the dates for its summer camps in July at the Parkside Sports & Activity Center in Somers.
The Serve and Pass Clinic is July 15, the Setting Clinic is July 16 and the Hitting Clinic is July 17, all from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Information on the All-Skills Overnight Camp will be announced at a later date.
For more information, or to reserve a spot in any of these camps, please email Rangers head volleyball coach Leigh Berea at berea@uwp.edu. Registration links will be available soon and shared via email, @parksideVB on Twitter, Parkside Volleyball on Facebook and at www.parksiderangers.com.
Ranger Impact Open golf outing
There are limited spots available in the inaugural Ranger Impact Open, which is Monday, July 22, at Kenosha Country Club.
The Ranger Impact Open is a major fundraiser for the UW-Parkside athletic program, Wisconsin’s only Division II athletics department. Parkside Athletics is in a new era, as the past year has seen an influx of new leadership and head coaches, a successful transition into the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and important progress through facility renovations, fundraising initiatives, and community partnerships.
You may register online at www.ParksideRangers.com/RangerImpactOpen or you may print the registration form and mail it to: Parkside Athletics, Chris Barker, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI 53143. The cost is $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome. The cost for just the reception is $50.
Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with the golf beginning with a shotgun start at noon. The golf is a four-person shamble. After golf, a reception, auction and awards ceremony begins at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.