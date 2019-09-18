RBC facility available for rent

The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting in November Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.

LifeSport Home School Tennis

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

LifeSport Tennis Racine is offering fall tennis sessions. The eight week program runs on Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 or Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 for ages 5-17. The program costs $80. No equipment is necessary to participate. Those interested in signing up are advised to not wear black bottom shoes. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information or to register, contact Todd Anderson by emailing todd@lifesport.com or calling 262-639-6100.

SEA Swim Team Tryouts

Tryouts for the SEA swim team will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Horlick High School. Ar tryouts, swimmers must demonstrate 25 yards of non-stop swimming and safety in deep-water. If you are interested in joining SEA, contact Neil at (262) 898-4766 or at south.eastern.aquatics@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://www.sea-y.org/join.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments