“Punt, Pass and Kick” Contest
Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold a “Punt, Pass and Kick” contest, for boys and girls ages 8-12, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haban Park Complex, 1330 Borgardt Road, Mount Pleasant.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. All entrants must fill out and submit an entry form signed by a parent or guardian on the day of the contest. Contestants may compete any time during the three hour period of the contest and do not have to stay for the rest of the competition. Winners will be announced later.
Each contestant will compete in three categories: punt, pass and kick (with a tee), with both length and accuracy figuring in the scoring. They will have two attempts for each.
Contestants ages 8-11 will use a junior size football; 12 year olds will use a regulation size football.
Prizes will include: 1st Place — trophy/medal, certificate and the right to advance to the next level of competition (district); 2nd Place — certificate/ribbon and becomes an alternate for district competition; 3rd Place — certificate or ribbon.
Information and entry forms have been sent to all Racine area Parochial, Private and Public Schools; RYS and Old Timers Youth Football teams.
For more information, contact Bill Frayer 262-633-7887 or Harold Von De Bur 630-215-5362.
Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.
Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.
Proceeds will benefit The Junior Masters and The Wee One Foundation.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 29. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
Racine Steelheads Baseball tryouts
The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads baseball team is holding tryouts for its U16, U17 and U19 teams for the 2020 Legion season.
The tryouts are Sept. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, at Fireman's Park, 9630 Charles St. in Sturtevant. All public and private Racine high school players (grades 9-12), who live east of I-94, are eligible to try out and to play for the Steelheads.
Junior Legion teams (U16 & U17) will play up to 25 games and three tournaments during the season, which runs from the last week of May through the third weekend of July. Attendance is mandatory at the Regional (second week of July) and State (third week of July) tournaments.
The Senior Legion team (U19) will play up to 30 games and three tournaments during the season, which runs from the second week of June through the end of July. Attendance is mandatory at the Regional (third week of July) and State (last week of July) tournaments.
Offseason workouts will be held from November through March.
The Junior Legion teams are coached by Tim Basaldua and Brian Biedryzcki (U16) and Tyler Funk and Nick McCabe (U17). The Senior Legion team is coached by Mark Basaldua and Even Rognerud.
For more information about the tryouts or the team, please call Mark Basaldua at 262-880-2081.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.