Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camp
Sharpen your basketball skills before the season begins. Sign up now for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls. Sessions will be held each Saturday in October (Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26) at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. in Racine. Grades 2/3 will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; grades 4/5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Grades 6/7/8 4 to 5:30 p.m. Registration forms available at all Racine community centers and at www.coachrudys.com, For info, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. Registration deadline is Sept. 21.
Saint Joseph Parish/School Golf Outing
The 10th annual Saint Joseph’s Golf Outing will be held Friday, Sept. 6 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and the outing begins with a shotgun start at noon.
The outing will be played in a scramble format with a bogey and two-putt maximum. There will be a 50/50 raffle and prizes for men and women for closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt and closest to the target. The first-place men’s and women’s teams, and the last-place team, will receive team prizes.
The entry fee is $75 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch. The field is limited to the first 144 paid players and the entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 31. Proceeds will benefit the St. Joseph Parish Festival.
Mail the entry form and entry fee to Saint Joseph’s Golf Outing, c/o of Mike Reth, 1532 N. Wisconsin Street, Racine, WI 53402. For info, contact Reth at 262-633-8284 (businessmanager@st-joes.org) or Gary Alvarado at 414-788-9601 (cm.gary.126@gmail.com).
Family-Oriented Bowling League
Additional teams are sought for the 30th season of the Yorkville United Methodist Church League which begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Old Settlers Bowling Center on Highway 11 in Union Grove. You do not need to be connected to a church to join the league. Each four-person team may have up to six bowlers on the roster, with a minimum age of 12, unless they are enrolled in a Junior Bowling Program. The league is fully handicapped, so you do not have to be a good bowler.
The league bowls every other Sunday for 14 sessions – but only once in December – and the season ends with a banquet and the awarding of the Traveling Trophy.
The cost is $10 per person for each session. To register a team, contact Butch Schoenfuss of Old Settlers at 262-878-3709 or President Michael Knight at 262-878-1577 or Yorkville United Methodist Church at 262-878-2388.
Southeast Wisconsin Track Club
The Southeast Wisconsin Track Club Cross Country program is open to youth, ages 8-18. Under the direction of Coaches Mike and Matt DeWitt, the club will meet Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Sept. 16th through Dec. 14 at Petrifying Springs Park, Kenosha. There will be three regular season meets and two championship meets on the schedule. The $275 fee includes weekly workout schedules, a club t-shirt, a racing uniform, registration to all meets, and USATF and AAU memberships. More information can be found at www.sewitrackclub.com.
Racine County Senior Masters golf
Entry forms for the 2019 Racine County Senior Masters Championship are available at either Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, or H.F. Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The tournament will be held Sept. 18 and 19 at the two courses. There are seven age divisions beginning at age 50 and an overall champion will be determined for golfers under age 70 and those 70 and older.
The entry fee is $55. Please return entries into any Racine County or City golf course; mail-in entries will not be accepted. The entry deadline is Sept. 11.
For more information, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714.
PRCS Youth Hoops basketball registration
The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department will take registration for the Fall and Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program through Sept. 20.
Leagues are available for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8. Registration forms are available on-site or may be obtained prior to registration at any of the five City of Racine Community Centers (Dr. John Bryant, Cesar Chavez, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Humble Park, and Tyler-Domer), the PRCS main office (800 Center St., Room 127), and at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec. Registration forms must be completed by a parent/guardian.
Registration for players in grades 2-4 can be done at the Parks & Rec office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or at one of three evening sessions (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) on Wednesday, Sept. 4; Thursday, Sept. 12; and Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Chavez Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Players in grades 5-8 must register during one of the three evening sessions at the Chavez Center to have their heights measured and their skill levels evaluated.
The player registration fee for all ages is $40 for City of Racine residents and $60 for non-city residents. The registration fee includes a team T-shirt. A late fee of $10 will be added to registrations submitted after September 20.
Early registration is suggested and prior participation in the program does not guarantee placement in this year’s program.
Youth in first grade may register in the second grade leagues, provided space is available at that time.
Questions about the program may be directed to the PRCS office at 262-636-9131.
The Youth Hoops basketball program is also in need of volunteer coaches. If interested, please contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.