Agendas for Sept. 4
Castle Lanes Senior Men's League

A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons started league play on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim

James Bittner (262-632-1702) or Don Hyatt (262-834-8123) for more information.

The league will end on April 14th, 2021.

Racine YMCA youth basketball leagues

Registration is open for the Racine Family YMCA’s fall youth leagues through Sept. 11 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The Co-ed divisions will practice one night a week. Games will be played on Saturdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 at Sealed Air. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.

The divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $50 for a member and $70 for the general public.

Protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place. Check with the YMCA for details.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Racine YMCA youth flag football

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (Sept. 20 to Oct. 11) and games will be played at Sealed Air.

The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $40 for a member and $55 for the general public and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

