Agendas for Sept. 29

Ives Grove Women’s League 50th Anniversary

All current and past members of the Ives Grove Women’s Golf League are invited to the league’s fall luncheon on Oct. 4 in celebration of the league’s 50th anniversary.

The luncheon will be held in the Ives Grove Golf Links clubhouse in Yorkville and the cost is $12.

The deadline to RSVP is Thursday, Sept. 22; please call Kay Dawson at 262-498-0987 if you plan to be there.

Racine Family YMCA fall co-ed basketball league

Registration is underway for the 2022 Racine Family YMCA Fall Youth Co-ed Basketball League, which begins Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6 and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17-18.

There are five grade divisions in the leagues — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Games will be played on Saturdays in the Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors divisions and on Sundays for the Mites and Mighty Mites,who will have an instructional practice followed by a game.

All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

The fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public. The fee includes a team T-shirt. Registration began Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 1. Go online to www.ymcaracine.org to register.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

