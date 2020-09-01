Agendas for Sept. 2

Bobby Capoun Memorial Scramble
The second annual “Grip it and Rip It” Bobby Capoun 4-Man Memorial Scramble will be held at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville on Saturday, Sept. 5.
The event, in memory of longtime local pro George “Bobby” Capoun Jr., who died unexpectedly last year, begins at 12:30 p.m. and golfers will play 18 holes in a scramble format.
The entry fee is $260 per four-man team ($65 per person), which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls and light box lunch after the round. Prize payouts will go to the top three teams, along with seventh, 11th and 15th places (based on 20 teams minimum participating). All proceeds will go to the Summer of 2020 Fishing Program.
Registration will be accepted through Aug. 29 and entries (with entry fee) can be turned in at Ives Grove or at the George Capoun Golf Academy at the intersection of State Highway Hwy. 31 and County Highway S in Kenosha.
For more information, please contact Lindsay at capoungolf@yahoo.com
Registration open for YMCA basketball youth leagues
Registration is open for the Racine Family YMCA’s fall youth leagues through Sept. 11 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
The Co-ed divisions will practice one night a week. Games will be played on Saturdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 at Sealed Air. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
The divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $50 for a member and $70 for the general public.
Protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place. Check with the YMCA for details.
For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
Registration open for YMCA youth flag football
The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (Sept. 20 to Oct. 11) and games will be played at Sealed Air.
The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $40 for a member and $55 for the general public and includes a T-shirt.
Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.
For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
