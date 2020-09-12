Agendas for Sept. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Castle Lanes Wednesday Senior Men's Bowling League

A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons started league play on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) or Don Hyatt (262-834-8123) for more information. The league will end on April 14th, 2021

Registration open for YMCA youth flag football

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (Sept. 20 to Oct. 11) and games will be played at Sealed Air.

The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $40 for a member and $55 for the general public and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.