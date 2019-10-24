Turkey Open golf at Johnson Park
The annual Turkey Open will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The entry fee is $50 per person through Oct. 26 and $60 after Oct. 26. The entry fee includes golf, food, skins game and prizes. Power carts will be available for $15 per person.
The event begins at 10 a.m. sharp with a shotgun start and golfers will play the course backwards. Turkeys will be given as hole prizes and door prizes.
For more information, please call Johnson Park at (262) 637-2840.
Annual Rifle Deer Sight-In
The Racine County Line Rifle Club has scheduled their annual Rifle Deer Sight-In from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, November 9-10 and 16-17. Sight-in is at 100 yards and hits are immediately visible. Distance for hand guns, shotguns and 17/22 caliber tagets are available from 25 to 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters are available to assist participants. A gun raffle will be held.
The cost is $10 per rifle, shotgun and hand gun. There is an additional cost of 20 rounds for $20. Attendees are advised to bring their own ammunition.
On Saturday Nov. 9, the Racine County Line Rifle Club will offer a class about minutes, the rifle scope and MILS. The class is offered at the top of every hour and runs for approximately 20 minutes.
YMCA Competitive Basketball League
The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.
Leagues will be formed with an A and B Division, rosters will be locked after the second week and only players on the roster will be allowed to play in the playoffs. The league is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $425 per team and includes jerseys. The Championship winning team will receive a team trophy. For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Racine Baseball Cooperative has reopened
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a New Location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting November, 2019. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.
