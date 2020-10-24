Agendas for Oct. 25

Annual Rifle Deer Sight-In

The Racine County Line Rifle Club has scheduled its annual Rifle Deer Sight-In from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, November 7-8 and 14-15. The family-friendly event will be held regardless of weather.

Sight-in is at 100 yards and hits are immediately visible. Steel targets will also be available at 200 and 300 yards. Targets are available from 25 to 100 yards for hand guns, shotguns, black powder and .22 caliber guns. Bore sighting will be available and experienced gunsmiths and shooters will be on hand to assist participants. A gun raffle will be held.

The cost is $10 per rifle, hand gun, shotgun and black powder. There is an additional cost for steel of $1 per round. Attendees should bring their own ammunition.

Upon request, the Club will offer a class about Minutes, MILS and your rifle scope and how those will make you a better shooter.

For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0