Agendas for Oct. 19

Turkey Shoot golf at Johnson Park

The annual Turkey Shoot will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

The entry fee is $50 per person on or before Oct. 26 and $60 after Oct. 26. The entry fee includes golf, food, skins game and prizes.

The event begins at 10 a.m. sharp with a shotgun start and golfers will play the course backwards. Turkeys will be given as hole prizes and door prizes.

For more information, please call Johnson Park at (262) 637-2840.

Annual Rifle Deer Sight-In

The Racine County Line Rifle Club has scheduled its annual Rifle Deer Sight-In from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, November 7-8 and 14-15. The family-friendly event will be held regardless of weather.