Agendas for Nov. 7

Wisconsin Sportsman’s Rifle Sight-In

The Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association will hold its annual deer rifle sight-in on Nov. 7-8 and Nov. 14-15.

The sight-ins will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 16010 Durand Ave., in Union Grove. Cost is $10 per gun.

For more information, go to www.wisconsinsportsmansassociation.com.

Annual Rifle Deer Sight-In

The Racine County Line Rifle Club has scheduled its annual Rifle Deer Sight-In from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, November 7-8 and 14-15. The family-friendly event will be held regardless of weather.

Sight-in is at 100 yards and hits are immediately visible. Steel targets will also be available at 200 and 300 yards. Targets are available from 25 to 100 yards for hand guns, shotguns, black powder and .22 caliber guns. Bore sighting will be available and experienced gunsmiths and shooters will be on hand to assist participants. A gun raffle will be held.

The cost is $10 per rifle, hand gun, shotgun and black powder. There is an additional cost for steel of $1 per round. Attendees should bring their own ammunition.