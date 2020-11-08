Agendas for Nov. 10

Racine Raider Raffle Event
The Racine Raiders will be holding their annual Raffle Event (rescheduled from May 16) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 14 at Angry Brothers/The Lanes on 20. The Raffle Events will include a money raffle ($800 grand prize), meat raffles every half hour (meat provided by Danny’s Meats) and many baskets raffles. Come out and spend some socially distanced time with your Raider players. Team picture will be available for autographs and Raider highlights will be playing all day on the Angry Brother big screens.
Wisconsin Sportsman’s Rifle Sight-In
The Wisconsin Sportsman’s Association will hold its annual deer rifle sight-in on Nov. 14-15.
The sight-ins will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 16010 Durand Ave., in Union Grove. Cost is $10 per gun.
For more information, go to www.wisconsinsportsmansassociation.com.
Annual Rifle Deer Sight-In
The Racine County Line Rifle Club has scheduled its annual Rifle Deer Sight-In from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturday and Sunday, November 14-15. The family-friendly event will be held regardless of weather.
Sight-in is at 100 yards and hits are immediately visible. Steel targets will also be available at 200 and 300 yards. Targets are available from 25 to 100 yards for hand guns, shotguns, black powder and .22 caliber guns. Bore sighting will be available and experienced gunsmiths and shooters will be on hand to assist participants. A gun raffle will be held.
The cost is $10 per rifle, hand gun, shotgun and black powder. There is an additional cost for steel of $1 per round. Attendees should bring their own ammunition.
Upon request, the Club will offer a class about Minutes, MILS and your rifle scope and how those will make you a better shooter. For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!