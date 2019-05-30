Little John’s Bowhunters League

The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league will run 10 weeks from Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia, just east of Hwy. 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.

The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.

For more information, please send an email to littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com

