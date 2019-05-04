Prairie School volleyball camps
The Prairie School will hold high school and middle school camps and clinics for boys and girls during June and July at the school, 4050 Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point.
In June, clinics for boys and girls entering fourth through eighth grades will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on three consecutive Mondays and Thursdays. The Monday clinics (June 10, 17, 24) will focus on passing and serving, and the Thursday clinics (June 13, 20, 27) will focus on hitting, blocking and setting. The cost for the clinics is $50 each.
Camps for Upper School and Middle School boys and girls will be held July 22-25. The Upper School camp, for girls entering ninth through 12th grades, will run from noon to 3 p.m. each day and the cost is $100 per person. The Middle School camp, for boys and girls entering fourth through eighth grades, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day and the cost is $90 per person.
The clinics and camps will be run by new Prairie varsity head coach Sophia Penkala, a former Pepperdine University and U.S. National Team player, and her staff.
Registration is available online at prairieschool.com
