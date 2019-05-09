Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame

The Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame Enshrinement and Bowlers Appreciation Banquet is Monday, May 20, at Fountain Hall in Sturtevant.

A cash bar and social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and the ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s inductees are Ray Betchkal, Shelly Belanger, Nancy Jeter and Chris Webb, all in the Skilled category. In addition to honoring the four bowlers, former youth bowlers Ryan Zagar and Katie Zwiefelhofer will be honored, awards will be handed out for Bowlers of the Year for men, senior men, women, senior women and youth, City Tournament winners will be honored and all bowlers with a 300 game or 800 series will be recognized.

Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance from a GRA USBC director or officer, or $35 at the door.

For more information, contact GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834 or by email at rbaworks4u@aol.com or twored300@att.net

