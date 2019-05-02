Wisconsin Dragons play Saturday
The Wisconsin Dragons (2-1) play the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves (0-3) in a Wisconsin Football Alliance game 5 p.m., Saturday at the Union Grove High School football field. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, students over 10 and military personnel. Those under 10 will be admitted for free.
