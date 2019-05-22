Ives Grove Tuesday Ladies Golf League
The Ives Grove Tuesday Ladies Golf League is hosting an Open House golf day on Tuesday, June 11. If you’ve been thinking about joining a league, come check it out.
There are a nine-hole and an 18-hole league to choose from, weekly events and a great group of women. Sign up with a friend or individually and you will be paired with a member who will mentor you for the morning.
The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, June 4.
For more information, please call Ronnie Pendell (nine-hole league) at 262-886-9277 or Kay Dawson (18-hole league) at 262-498-0987. You may leave a message and they will return your call.
