Ives Grove Tuesday Ladies Golf League

The Ives Grove Tuesday Ladies Golf League is hosting an Open House golf day on Tuesday, June 11. If you’ve been thinking about joining a league, come check it out.

There are a nine-hole and an 18-hole league to choose from, weekly events and a great group of women. Sign up with a friend or individually and you will be paired with a member who will mentor you for the morning.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, June 4.

For more information, please call Ronnie Pendell (nine-hole league) at 262-886-9277 or Kay Dawson (18-hole league) at 262-498-0987. You may leave a message and they will return your call.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments