Blue Jays on the Fairways golf outing
The Blue Jays on the Fairways golf outing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave. Check-in begins at 11 a.m.
The outing is a scramble format (four-person team) with a shotgun start and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner at Richard’s Bar & BBQ.
The cost is $125. The deadline to register is June 1. Send an email to Samantha Adams at samantha.haluskaadams@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the St. Joseph School Class of 2020.
Raiders tickets now available
Tickets for the Racine Raiders football team are available at local ticket outlets. Ticket prices are as follows: Family pack (2 adults/4 kids) $17; Adults $6; Seniors (age 55 and older) $5; students (age 6-17) $3. Season 6-Packs $30 (until June 1). Children age 5 and under and military personnel (past and present) free.
Tickets are available at: Buca’s Bar & Grill (4234 Douglas Ave.), DeMark’s Bar & Restaurant (1600 Albert St.), Kortendick’s Ace Hardware (3806 Douglas Ave.), Lieungh’s on Lathrop (1933 Lathrop Ave.).
Piggly Wiggly (5201 Washington Ave.), Rock Inn (600 High St.), Sausage Kitchen (1706 Rapids Dr.), Willkomm’s Mobil (6840 Washington Ave.), Willkomm’s on Spring (Spring St. & Hwy. 31).
Tickets are also available online at www.racineraiders.com and click on the GAMEDAY tab at the top of the home page.
