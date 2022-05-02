Agendas for May 3

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing June 6

A golf outing and cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held Monday, June 6, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

Golf for those playing 18 holes begins at noon; nine holes at 3 p.m. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner menu is a garden salad, beef filet with grilled asparagus,garlic mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse.

The cost is $160 for 18 holes golf, cart, boxed lunch and dinner; $110 for nine holes, cart and dinner; or $65 for dinner only. Each option includes cigars. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

Coldwell Cup golf tournament set for May 21

The 24th Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament will be played Saturday, May 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The Coldwell Cup, which benefits Racine high school golf programs, is a 27-hole tournament featuring two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a bestball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble.

Play will be in the Open and Handicap (net) divisions.

After not being played in 2020 because of the pandemic, last year’s tournament was won by brothers-in-law Ricky Kuiper and Cody Winiarski, who beat two-time defending champions Bendt Bendtsen III and Chazz Huston in a playoff.

The tournament has raised more than $83,000, which is distributed equally among the golf programs at Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Prairie.

The entry deadline is May 14 and the entry fee is $160 per team, which includes golf, carts, range balls, lunch, soft drinks and awards.

Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links and other public and private courses in Racine County, at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage or online at www.hhfairway.com. Entry forms can be dropped off or mailed to Ives Grove.

For more information, call tournament official Rob Chiappetta at 262-880-9908 or Ives Grove Golf Links at 262-878-3714.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0