Agendas for May 24

Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s golf league

The Shoop Park Tuesday women’s golf league has openings for the 2020 season. Play begins Tuesday, June 2. Golfers of all ages and abilities are invited to join the league.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is starting later than usual with plans for maintaining a healthy environment with social distancing rules.

League fees are $30 and social memberships are $10. The fees have usually included a breakfast, two lunches, and weekly prizes, but those activities are on hold until guidelines permit the clubhouse to be open.

The spring kickoff luncheon has been canceled, but hopefully a fall banquet can be held after the season ends.

To sign up for the league, or for more information, please contact Mary Sederberg by email at marysederberg@yahoo.com or by phone at 262-498-7598.

Friday Swingers golf league

The Friday Swingers golf league at Ives Grove is looking for golfers. The league plays nine holes on Friday mornings. For more information, contact Laurie Brasch at 262-886-8521.

