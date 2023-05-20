Knights of Columbus Council 697 golf outing

Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 will hold its fifth annual charity golf outing Friday, June 9, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The outing, which includes a dinner with cash bar, raffles, a silent auction and awards, will be in a scramble format with registration, lunch and raffle sales from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $100, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, beverage ticket, gift bag, lunch and dinner. The cost for the dinner only is $20.

The deadline to sign up is June 5. Those who pay by May 25 will be entered into a free drawing for a gift certificate for free 18-hole golf with cart at either Ives Grove or Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Register online at www.birdease.com/kofc697racine or contact Ken Sack (262-488-3807 or kensack@yahoo.com) or Jim Sisak (262-902-3935 or jsisak@wi.rr.com).

Checks can be made payable to Knights of Columbus Golf Outing and sent to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 081453, Racine, WI 53408.

In the event of rain, a rain check for golf will be given to all golfers. Dinner and raffles will be held as scheduled.

Proceeds from the outing support the numerous charitable, community and patriotic programs provided each year by the Knights of Columbus, which include Drive to Aid the Intellectually Disabled, Special Olympics, Food for Families, youth and veterans programs and annual charitable donations.

Lutheran High School summer athletic camps on tap

Racine Lutheran High School will be holding the following summer athletic camps in June and July.

Go online to www.racinelutheran.org and click on Athletics-Summer Camps to read about the RLHS summer activities and download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2023-24 enrollments.

Girls Basketball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 12-15, 10 a.m.-noon, $60.

Co-ed Volleyball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 19-22, 10 a.m.-noon, $60.

Girls Volleyball Camp: Grades 10-12, June 19-22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $60.

Boys Basketball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 26-29, 10 a.m.-noon, $60 (discounted rate of $45 for bringing in a minimum of 10 items for food drive).

Running/Track Camp: Grades 5-12, June 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., $50

Youth Football Camp: Grades 3-8, July 11-14, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., $60

Speed and Agility Camp: Grades 5-8, June 6-July 27, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $50.

To learn more about Lutheran High School and its athletic offerings, contact athletic director Steve Shaffer at 262-637-6538 or or by email at sshaffer@RacineLutheran.org

Prairie basketball camp

The 2023 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 at the school’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The camp is for boys entering grades 4 through 9 and is open to all players, not only those from Prairie. Tuition is $105.

Led by longtime Prairie head coach Jason Atanasoff, the staff has more than 30 years experience of coaching from the youth level through high school. Atanasoff’s staff includes Tony Stafford, Mark Duckworth, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward. Other former Prairie standouts will also be on hand.

Campers will be split by age for developmentally-appropriate skill work.

For more information, please contact Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com

Ives Grove Golf Links Junior Clinic

Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, will hold its annual Junior Golf Clinic on Wednesday mornings for five straight weeks, from June 21 through July 19.

Classes are as follows. You pay only for the weeks in which you participate.

BEGINNER CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., which includes learning fundamentals and getting limited course time. Cost is $15 per week

INTERMEDIATE CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.,, which includes a 45-minute clinic, followed by supervised course time. Cost is $20 per week.

ADVANCED CLINIC AND GOLF: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., which includes an optional half-hour clinic, followed by nine holes of golf; make your own foursomes or be paired by clinic instructors. Groups will play at the same time each week. Players must be able to play nine holes unsupervised. Cost is $25 for the clinic and golf, or $9 for golf only.

To sign up for the clinic, please call the Ives Grove golf shop at 262-878-3714.