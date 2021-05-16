Agendas for May 19

YMCA Let’s Kick It youth soccer program

The Racine YMCA is offering the Let’s Kick It soccer program for kids ages 3 to 11.

The program will be led by Oscar Toscano and TJ Hearn, who have more than 30 years combined experience at coaching and officiating soccer.

The program, which is broken down into three age and skill levels, will run on Saturdays from June 12 through July 17 (no classes on July 3).

Young Kickers (ages 3-5) will meet from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The program will help introduce your child to the sport through games, drills and skills development. Participants will spend 30 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Beginners (ages 6-8) will meet from noon to 12:45 p.m. The program is for kids who are new or newer to soccer and want to increase their skills and development. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Intermediate/advanced (ages 9-11) will meet from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The program is for kids already playing the sport who want to develop more specific skills. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.