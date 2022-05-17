Agendas for May 18

Coldwell Cup golf tournament set for Saturday

The 24th Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament will be played Saturday, May 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The Coldwell Cup, which benefits Racine high school golf programs, is a 27-hole tournament featuring two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a bestball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble.

Play will be in the Open and Handicap (net) divisions.

After not being played in 2020 because of the pandemic, last year’s tournament was won by brothers-in-law Ricky Kuiper and Cody Winiarski, who beat two-time defending champions Bendt Bendtsen III and Chazz Huston in a playoff.

The tournament has raised more than $83,000, which is distributed equally among the golf programs at Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Prairie.

The entry deadline is May 14 and the entry fee is $160 per team, which includes golf, carts, range balls, lunch, soft drinks and awards.

Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links and other public and private courses in Racine County, at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage or online at www.ivesgrovegl.com. Entry forms can be dropped off or mailed to Ives Grove.

For more information, call tournament official Rob Chiappetta at 262-880-9908 or Ives Grove Golf Links at 262-878-3714.

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing June 6

A golf outing and cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held Monday, June 6 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.

Golf begins at noon for those playing 18 holes and 3 p.m. for those playing nine holes. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner menu is a garden salad, beef filet with grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse.

The cost is $160 for 18 holes of golf, cart, boxed lunch and dinner; $110 for nine holes, cart and dinner; or $65 for dinner only. Each option includes cigars. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

Charity Golf Outing set for Aug. 26

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.

In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at https://tinyurl.com/RacineCountyGolferRegistration.

The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.

