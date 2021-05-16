Agendas for May 17

Ives Grove Women’s Golf League

The Friday Swingers, a women’s golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members. This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings.

If interested, please call Laurie Brasch at 262-886-8521.

Prairie basketball camp set

The 2021 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr.

The camp is for all boys entering grades four through nine and is open to players from all schools. The cost is $90.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led Prairie to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in March, will lead the camp. Varsity assistants Ryan Thompson, Tony Stafford and Jersey Eickhorst will also be on hand. Varsity players from Prairie will be present to assist and interact with all campers.

Players are asked to bring a mask and their own water bottle.