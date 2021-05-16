Agendas for May 17

Ives Grove Women’s Golf League
The Friday Swingers, a women’s golf league which plays at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, is looking for new members. This nine-hole league plays on Friday mornings.
If interested, please call Laurie Brasch at 262-886-8521.
Prairie basketball camp set
The 2021 Prairie Boys Basketball Camp will be held Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. Sessions each day will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr.
The camp is for all boys entering grades four through nine and is open to players from all schools. The cost is $90.
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led Prairie to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in March, will lead the camp. Varsity assistants Ryan Thompson, Tony Stafford and Jersey Eickhorst will also be on hand. Varsity players from Prairie will be present to assist and interact with all campers.
Players are asked to bring a mask and their own water bottle.
Online registration is required. Visit: www.prairieschool.com/summer For more information, please contact Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff at jatanasoff@prairieschool.com
YMCA outdoor adult co-ed flag football
The Racine Family YMCA will hold an Adult flag football league that will play on Sundays from May 23 through June 27. Age divisions are 18 to 30 and 30 and older.
Games will be played at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.
Play in the league will be 7 on 7 and teams can have up to 10 players on their rosters.
The team fee is $300 and registration runs from April 11 through May 2. Save $25 by registering your team before April 25.
Participants should register in person at Sealed Air. For more information on either league, please contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or 262-902-7917, or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org