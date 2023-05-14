Racine Instinctive Bowmen Roy Case Shoot

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is holding its annual Roy Case Traditional Shoot on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

Registration both days is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost per day is $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (age 11 and under).

There will be two ranges on which to shoot. Targets and distances are set for Traditional archers, and other styles (no crossbows, please) are welcome for fun.

The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch both days, and a cash bar will also be open.

Free primitive camping is available with paid shooting fees, first come, first served.

For more information, contact Mike Spitzer at 414-550-2526. You may also visit the RIB’s website at ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.

Ives Grove Golf Links Junior Clinic

Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, will hold its annual Junior Golf Clinic on Wednesday mornings for five straight weeks, from June 21 through July 19.

Classes are as follows. You pay only for the weeks in which you participate.

BEGINNER CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., which includes learning fundamentals and getting limited course time. Cost is $15 per week

INTERMEDIATE CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.,, which includes a 45-minute clinic, followed by supervised course time. Cost is $20 per week.

ADVANCED CLINIC AND GOLF: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., which includes an optional half-hour clinic, followed by nine holes of golf; make your own foursomes or be paired by clinic instructors. Groups will play at the same time each week. Players must be able to play nine holes unsupervised. Cost is $25 for the clinic and golf, or $9 for golf only.

To sign up for the clinic, please call the Ives Grove golf shop at 262-878-3714.