Agendas for March 1

Tae Kwon Do Tournament at Prairie
Chay’s Tae Kwon Do will hold its 24th annual school tournament on Saturday, March 14 at The Prairie School in Wind Point. Doors open at 9 a.m. and competition begins at approximately 9:30 a.m., with lunch scheduled for noon and competition resuming at 12:30 p.m.
Competition will be in forms, board breaking, grand champion forms and sparring.
The entry fee is $45 for one event, $58 for two events and $70 for three events, or $50 for three events for Little Ninjas. There is a $5 discount for Black Belt Club members. All competitors must be registered by Wednesday, March 11; there is a late fee of $15 if registering on Thursday, March 12; no entries will be accepted on March 13.
Admission for spectators is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6 through 17 and free for ages 5 and under.
For more information, or to obtain an entry form, call Chay’s Tae Kwon Do at 262-633-7090, visit the dojo at 2720 Old Mill Road (behind Timer’s Liquor on Northwestern Ave.) or go online to www.chaystkd.com
Free high school golf clinic at Range Time
Range Time Golf Facility, located at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, will host a free “Introduction to Golf” clinic for high school students who are beginners and who may be considering going out for their school golf teams this spring.
The clinic will provide students with the basic knowledge of rules, equipment needs and swing mechanics to help them get started in the sport.
The clinic will be Sunday, March 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Range Time, 14101 Washington Ave. Clubs will be provided for those who do not have their own set.
Instruction will be provided by the professional staff from Ives Grove (Pete Eitel) and Meadowbrook Country Club (Jason Samuelian and Eric Hertel).
For questions or to sign up, email Pete Eitel at pete@hhfairway.com or by contacting your high school golf coach.
Coach Rudy spring basketball camps
Coach Rudy’s instructional basketball camps for boys and girls will be held Saturdays March 14, 21 and 28 at Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Camps for boys and girls in grades 2 and 3 will be be from 9 – 10:30 a.m., while camps for boys and girls in grades 4 and 5 will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Competitive camps for boys and girls in grades 6, 7, and 8 will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Camp fee is $60 per session, which includes a camp T-shirt. Enrollment is limited 30 players per session. Registration deadline is Feb. 28.
Registration forms are available at Chavez Community Center and at www.coachrudys.com. For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002.