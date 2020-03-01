Agendas for March 2

Tae Kwon Do Tournament at Prairie
Chay’s Tae Kwon Do will hold its 24th annual school tournament on Saturday, March 14 at The Prairie School in Wind Point. Doors open at 9 a.m. and competition begins at approximately 9:30 a.m., with lunch scheduled for noon and competition resuming at 12:30 p.m.
Competition will be in forms, board breaking, grand champion forms and sparring.
The entry fee is $45 for one event, $58 for two events and $70 for three events, or $50 for three events for Little Ninjas. There is a $5 discount for Black Belt Club members. All competitors must be registered by Wednesday, March 11; there is a late fee of $15 if registering on Thursday, March 12; no entries will be accepted on March 13.
Admission for spectators is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6 through 17 and free for ages 5 and under.
For more information, or to obtain an entry form, call Chay’s Tae Kwon Do at 262-633-7090, visit the dojo at 2720 Old Mill Road (behind Timer’s Liquor on Northwestern Ave.) or go online to www.chaystkd.com
Coach Rudy spring basketball camps
Coach Rudy’s instructional basketball camps for boys and girls will be held Saturdays March 14, 21 and 28 at Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Camps for boys and girls in grades 2 and 3 will be be from 9 – 10:30 a.m., while camps for boys and girls in grades 4 and 5 will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Competitive camps for boys and girls in grades 6, 7, and 8 will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Camp fee is $60 per session, which includes a camp T-shirt. Enrollment is limited 30 players per session. Registration deadline is Feb. 28.
Registration forms are available at Chavez Community Center and at www.coachrudys.com. For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002.
Mount Pleasant summer recreation programs
Registration for the 2020 Mount Pleasant summer recreation programs begins in February.
Summer programs are being offered for boys softball (ages 6-14), girls softball (ages 6-18), co-ed T-ball (ages 4-5), co-ed kickball (ages 9-13), co-ed volleyball (ages 10-14) and co-ed basketball (ages 8-13). Softball and T-ball seasons begin June 1 and kickball and volleyball will be available every Saturday starting June 13.
There will be playgrounds at Stuart McBride, Drozd and Smolenski parks for ages 4-13 and drop-in playgrounds at Polzin Park.
Mount Pleasant also will be offering one-day clinics for co-ed soccer (ages 5-10), co-ed volleyball (8-13) and co-ed basketball (8-13).
Online registration began Feb. 15 at www.mtpleasantwi.gov or on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
In-person registration will be held at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Thursday, March 5 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, March 7 (1-3 p.m.)
The deadline for all registration is May 1.
For more information on any of the programs, call or email Brittany Bodnar, Mount Pleasant recreation director, at 262-865-4408 or bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
Racine Baseball Cooperative has reopened
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting Nov., 2019. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.