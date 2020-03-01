Agendas for March 2

Tae Kwon Do Tournament at Prairie

Chay’s Tae Kwon Do will hold its 24th annual school tournament on Saturday, March 14 at The Prairie School in Wind Point. Doors open at 9 a.m. and competition begins at approximately 9:30 a.m., with lunch scheduled for noon and competition resuming at 12:30 p.m.

Competition will be in forms, board breaking, grand champion forms and sparring.

The entry fee is $45 for one event, $58 for two events and $70 for three events, or $50 for three events for Little Ninjas. There is a $5 discount for Black Belt Club members. All competitors must be registered by Wednesday, March 11; there is a late fee of $15 if registering on Thursday, March 12; no entries will be accepted on March 13.

Admission for spectators is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6 through 17 and free for ages 5 and under.

For more information, or to obtain an entry form, call Chay’s Tae Kwon Do at 262-633-7090, visit the dojo at 2720 Old Mill Road (behind Timer’s Liquor on Northwestern Ave.) or go online to www.chaystkd.com

Coach Rudy spring basketball camps