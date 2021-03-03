Agendas for March 5

Payment is by check only (payable to City of Racine PRCS). Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program.

Fees for registration through May 1 are $40 for city of Racine residents, $60 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Franksville, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, Wind Point, other villages/municipalities). The price goes up to $50 for city of Racine residents and $70 for non-city residents beginning May 4.

Registration includes team practices, games, and a team T-shirt. Registration forms are available at: www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/Softball. Games are held one night of the week from Monday through Thursday at Humble or Stewart-McBride parks. Games begin in late May or early June and run through July.

For more information, go to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RPRCS), online to www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec, by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org, or by calling (262) 636-9131.

Racine Family YMCA teams with First Tee

The Racine Family YMCA will partner this year with The First Tee of Southeastern Wisconsin to help bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities.