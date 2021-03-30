Agendas for March 31

YMCA outdoor youth flag football

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (April 11 to May 9) and games will be played at Sealed Air.

The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $45 for members and $60 for the general public, and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.

The YMCA will also hold an Adult flag football league that will run from May 16 to June 13. Co-ed age divisions are 18 to 30 and 31 and older.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League

The Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League is accepting new members for its Monday morning play, which will begin May 3 and continue for 20 weeks.