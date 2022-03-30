Agendas for March 31

Racine Pheasants Forever banquet

The 31st Racine Pheasants Forever Banquet Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, April 13, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $75 for dinner with chapter membership, $35 for spouses or children. There is also a sponsor package available for $250.

This is the first Pheasants Forever banquet since 2019 — it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and chapter officials are looking for donations for raffles and people interested in getting involved with the organization. Text or call Jerry Uick at 262-488-2932 with any questions.

For more information on sponsorship, table reservations and pre-banquet raffle options, go to the Pheasants Forever Racine Chapter page on Facebook.

H.F. Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf League

The H.F. Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf League is holding its annual New Members Registration for the 2022 golf season.

The league plays on Tuesday mornings and the season begins May 3 and runs through September. Permanent tee times are assigned between 7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to sign up early in order to secure one of the limited tee times.

The annual league dues are $60, which includes a Racine City Golf Card, additional Johnson Park clubhouse/pro shop discounts and a season-ending banquet with awards and prizes.

For more information, please call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.

Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf

The Washington Park Tuesday morning women’s golf league is accepting new members for the 2022 season.

The league begins play on May 24. Beginners and skilled players are welcome.

To sign up, or for more information, call Mandy Schnack at 262-633-9922.

