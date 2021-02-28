Agendas for March 3

Racine Parks and Recreation summer youth softball
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has started registration for summer youth softball leagues.
Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8.
Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).
There are three ways to register:
- Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org. Registration forms will accepted until teams are full. They will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.
- At the door drop-off & mail-in at the PRCS Office, 800 Center St., Room 127 in Racine. Registration forms will entered in the order in which they are received.
Payment is by check only (payable to City of Racine PRCS). Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program.
Fees for registration through May 1 are $40 for city of Racine residents, $60 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Franksville, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, Wind Point, other villages/municipalities). The price goes up to $50 for city of Racine residents and $70 for non-city residents beginning May 4.
Registration includes team practices, games, and a team T-shirt. Registration forms are available at: www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/Softball. Games are held one night of the week from Monday through Thursday at Humble or Stewart-McBride parks. Games begin in late May or early June and run through July.
For more information, go to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RPRCS), online to www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec, by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org, or by calling (262) 636-9131.
Racine Family YMCA teams with First Tee
The Racine Family YMCA will partner this year with The First Tee of Southeastern Wisconsin to help bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities.
The First Tee not only teaches golf skills, but blending the rules of the game with life and leadership skills.
The nine core values are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, judgement. The nine healthy habits are energy, play, safety, vision, mind, family, friends, school and community.
Learn more about the First Tee program at the Sealed Air campus, 8501 Campus Drive, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays until April 20. The cost is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for the general public.
For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558.