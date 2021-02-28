Agendas for March 3

Registration includes team practices, games, and a team T-shirt. Registration forms are available at: www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/Softball. Games are held one night of the week from Monday through Thursday at Humble or Stewart-McBride parks. Games begin in late May or early June and run through July.

For more information, go to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RPRCS), online to www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec, by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org, or by calling (262) 636-9131.

Racine Family YMCA teams with First Tee

The Racine Family YMCA will partner this year with The First Tee of Southeastern Wisconsin to help bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities.

The First Tee not only teaches golf skills, but blending the rules of the game with life and leadership skills.

The nine core values are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, judgement. The nine healthy habits are energy, play, safety, vision, mind, family, friends, school and community.

Learn more about the First Tee program at the Sealed Air campus, 8501 Campus Drive, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays until April 20. The cost is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for the general public.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558.

