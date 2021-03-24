Agendas for March 27

The season is scheduled to begin with a luncheon on April 27, pandemic permitting. League play is set to start on May 4.

To sign up or for more information, contact Barb Hanke at 262-497-7244 or email bhanke@wi.rr.com.

A Round for Rhinos golf outing

Registration is open for the second annual A Round for Rhinos nine-hole charity golf outing to benefit the Racine Zoo.

It will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

The outing features nine holes of golf, a complimentary cart, gourmet dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.

The cost is $200; a portion of the registration is tax deductible. To register, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the Racine Zoo animals.

Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters is scheduled to return to the state junior golf schedule July 26-29 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.