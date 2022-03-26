 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agendas for March 27

SEAY to conduct tryouts

The Southeastern Aquatics Racine Family YMCA swim team will conduct tryouts for swimmers ages 5-18. Tryouts will take place at Sealed Air YMCA on Monday, April 11 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Swimmers should be able to swim 25 yards without stopping. Please contact coach Neil Wright for more information at 262-994-3157.

H.F. Johnson women’s golf league seeking members

The H.F. Johnson Park Thursday Women’s 18 Hole Golf League is looking for new members to join its Thursday Morning league. There is a spring lunch banquet being planned for April 28, with league play beginning Thursday, May 5.

For more information, please call Geri Petersen at 262-497-3291.

