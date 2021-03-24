Agendas for March 25

The cost is $200; a portion of the registration is tax deductible. To register, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the Racine Zoo animals.

Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters is scheduled to return to the state junior golf schedule July 26-29 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.

Registration is underway for the tournament. Play will be in the 18-and-under and 16-and-under age divisions. Players must be 18 or younger as of July 29.

Participants in each age division will play two qualifying rounds, on Monday and on Tuesday morning (shotgun start), to determine the match-play field. First-round matches will be played Tuesday afternoon.

The second round of match play is Wednesday morning, quarterfinals are Wednesday afternoon, semifinals are Thursday morning and the championship matches are Thursday afternoon.

There is also a long drive contest, with qualifying between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the finals at 6 p.m.