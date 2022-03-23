Agendas for March 24

SEAY to conduct tryouts

Southeastern Aquatics Racine Family YMCA swim team will conduct tryouts for swimmers ages 5-18. Tryouts will take place at Sealed Air YMCA on Monday, April 11 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Swimmers should be able to swim 25 yards without stopping. Please contact coach Neil Wright for more information at 262-994-3157.

YMCA Outdoor Youth Flag Football League ready for spring

The Racine Family YMCA will be conducting a youth outdoor flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 through 14 at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from April 17 through May 21, All games will be played at Sealed Air.

The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K and Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Registration is open through April 1 at the Sealed Air location. The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public. Participants can save $5 if they register by March 25.

For more information, contact Sports & Rec Director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Racine YMCA spring youth co-ed basketball

Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Co-ed Youth Basketball Leagues. The registration deadline is March 11 and games are scheduled to begin the weekend of March 18-19.

There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 11, 2022) — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty Mites (grades 1-2), Sophomores (grades 3-4), Juniors (grades 5-6) and Seniors (grades 7-8).

Mites and Mighty Mites will meet on Friday nights for an instructional practice, followed by a game. The other age groups will play on Saturdays. All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.

The registration fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public (register by Feb. 25 and save $5). The fee includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

YMCA sectional swim meet at RUSD Aquatic Center

The South Eastern Aquatics-Racine YMCA swimming team is hosting the YMCA Sectional Championships at the new Racine Unified Aquatic Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13. More than 300 athletes are expected to compete.

For more information, contact SEAY head coach Neil Wright at 262-994-3157.

Racine Pheasants Forever banquet

The 31st Racine Pheasants Forever Banquet Fundraiser will be held Wednesday, April 13, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., the dinner is at 7 p.m. and an auction and raffles begin at 8 p.m.

The cost is $75 for dinner with chapter membership, $35 for spouses or children. There is also a sponsor package available for $250.

This is the first Pheasants Forever banquet since 2019 — it was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and chapter officials are looking for donations for raffles and people interested in getting involved with the organization. Text or call Jerry Uick at 262-488-2932 with any questions.

For more information on sponsorship, table reservations and pre-banquet raffle options, go to the Pheasants Forever Racine Chapter page on Facebook.

Johnson Park Retired Men's Golf League

The Washington Park Retired Men's Golf League is holding its annual New Members Registration for the 2022 golf season.

The league plays on Tuesday mornings and the season begins May 4 and runs through September. Permanent tee times are assigned between 7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to sign up early in order to secure one of the limited tee times.

The annual league dues are $60, which includes a Racine City Golf Card, additional Johnson Park clubhouse/pro shop discounts and a season-ending banquet with awards and prizes.

For more information, please call or text Terry Snyder at 262-989-5101.+

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0