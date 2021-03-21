Agendas for March 22

Ives Grove Tuesday morning golf league
Women golfers are invited to join either a 18-hole or nine-hole Tuesday morning golf league at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.
The season is scheduled to begin with a luncheon on April 27, pandemic permitting. League play is set to start on May 4.
To sign up or for more information, contact Barb Hanke at 262-497-7244 or email bhanke@wi.rr.com
A Round for Rhinos golf outing
Registration is open for the second annual A Round for Rhinos nine-hole charity golf outing to benefit the Racine Zoo.
It will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
The outing features nine holes of golf, a complimentary cart, gourmet dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.
The cost is $200; a portion of the registration is tax deductible. To register, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the Racine Zoo animals.
Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters is scheduled to return to the state junior golf schedule July 26-29 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Registration is underway for the tournament. Play will be in the 18-and-under and 16-and-under age divisions. Players must be 18 or younger as of July 29.
Participants in each age division will play two qualifying rounds, on Monday and on Tuesday morning (shotgun start), to determine the match-play field. First-round matches will be played Tuesday afternoon.
The second round of match play is Wednesday morning, quarterfinals are Wednesday afternoon, semifinals are Thursday morning and the championship matches are Thursday afternoon.
There is also a long drive contest, with qualifying between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the finals at 6 p.m.
The entry fee is $85 (make checks payable to Junior Masters) and must accompany the entry blank, which is available online at https://mbjuniormasters.com/register/
Entries will not be accepted after July 1 or when the field reaches 200 players, whichever comes first.
For more information, go online to https://mbjuniormasters.com or https://wsgaclub.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsgajohnsonpark19/event/wsgajohnsonpark191/index.htm?