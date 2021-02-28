Agendas for March 2

Racine Parks and Recreation summer youth softball

City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has started registration for summer youth softball leagues.

Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8.

Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).

There are three ways to register:

• Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org. Registration forms will accepted until teams are full. They will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.

• At the door drop-off & mail-in at the PRCS Office, 800 Center St., Room 127 in Racine. Registration forms will entered in the order in which they are received.

Payment is by check only (payable to City of Racine PRCS). Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program.